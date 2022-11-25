"Whenever we worked on a church, Dad and I would take the time to sit within. We'd pull up a pew and enjoy the solace that these buildings offered. I never bothered to prey (SIC) and I'm fairly certain Dad was the same but we knew we were on sacred grounds and we felt humbled by it. On an aesthetic level I was in nirvana. All those arcs and strict geometry and then there were the windows. Oh my, the windows. This is the first of my Liturgical reliefs that will address details and/or symbols synonymous with church windows."