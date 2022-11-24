Higher speeds for intercity trains will deliver a big rail rethink

I believe workers in most large industries are already union members, but it's the small business that the union is targeting because small businesses collectively employ a large proportion of workers who do not yet pay the union through fees. When considering some large industries are more than likely to move offshore seeking energy stability, my worry is this industrial relations legislation will either make or break the wealth of the unions, depending on the outcome. Once a small business manager myself, I can say with confidence that you can kiss goodbye to permanent employment if this industrial relations bill becomes law. In my opinion it's politically motivated, and it has nothing to do with job security or higher wages. Most small businesses pay what they can afford. A good worker is an asset. Don't make these assets become unemployed, or forced to pay and participate in union activity.