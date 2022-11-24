Higher speeds for intercity trains will deliver a big rail rethink

IN regard to Professor Phillip O'Neill's latest opinion piece ('Central terminus that may not be Central', Opinion 21/22): whilst I am a fan of Prof O'Neill I think his concerns may ultimately be resolved, not by Transport for NSW's lower budget Tuggerah-Wyong upgrades, but by the Albanese federal government employing "value capture" in its planning of high-speed rail, and devising a largely new corridor, separate mainly from the existing slower speed rail.
The approach of government, rather than private developers, capturing the property value benefits of rezonings by owning station precincts is fundamental to why he can't get information on the new plans. It is also most probably why Professor McNaughton's report has not been published.
Under the likely new approach, people need to realise that high-speed rail won't go to Central but will connect in (by passenger transfer) somewhere along the Metro West line if not some locations where more than two metropolitan rail lines intersect. Parramatta itself is hard but elsewhere in the Greater Parramatta- Olympic Park precinct may be feasible. Future Novocastrians will have to get used to interchange but then, as Sydney expands, it will generally be more like London in that regard.
The Greater Sydney Commission's re-work of Sydney planning, making Parramatta more significant reflective of its geographically centred position is determining much and, after all, high-speed rail's completion is a long way into the future.
Professor O'Neill, you don't need to regard this as conspiratorial. It's just a reminder that we've been poor at rail since the late 1800s. We're slowly catching up.
TODAY I received an email from my health insurer advising me that I had a cashback coming to me. I made inquiries and satisfied myself it was not a scam.
What concerns me is they suggested that if my banking details had changed, I could either ring them or change my details on-line with a link provided. No banking or financial institution, or other reputable company will ever ask for banking details online because of the obvious inherent risks and yet my insurer is one of many businesses offering this "service".
In my opinion it is no wonder some people get caught out when there are companies that offer this facility. This induces people to become complacent and careless with innocent-looking requests for personal details. Online scammers are becoming cleverer by the day at deluding their trusting victims. Perhaps companies could play their part in preventing online scamming by not offering this option, especially in light of recent thefts of personal data.
I have tried to write to my insurer to express my dismay and to request a written reply, to no avail. Their email is a do-not-reply, and other than ringing and speaking to a receptionist the only other way of contacting them is via a computer operated chat service. I am not impressed to say the least.
IT was reported that e-scooters are destined for Lake Macquarie, based on the success in cities like Darwin ('Electric dream begins', Newcastle Herald 22/11). I reckon the canvases who surveyed the use and safety of scooters in Darwin have never been there. While I was there many people were injured; riders and pedestrians, helmets discarded and mostly not worn. Scooters were ridden on city walkways, across main roads and pedestrian crossings; bikes were dumped on walkways, up in trees and in waterways. If this is a success, I think these promoters need to open their eyes. The walkway from Speers Point around the lake will not be a safe place for pedestrians or children unless stricter rules regarding their use are enforced.
Around Cardiff bikes are dumped when the time runs out, there are no designated bays like trolley bays around the suburbs. Rules regarding alcohol consumption, speeding, doubling up, pedestrian crossings and road bike lanes need to be enforced and clearly set out.
There has also been a spell of hit and run bag snatching overseas from e-scooters and e-bikes. To hire these scooters is not cheap. Do a proper survey and if usage laws/ estrictions are adhered to, these scooters could safely merge with existing modes of transport in the lake area. If not, we need separate walkways and bikeways.
I AM proud to have been part of the group of more than 2000 people who sent powerful letters to Chris Bowen prior to the COP27 which assisted the biggest win with the decision to establish a new global fund to help vulnerable countries address the loss and damage caused by climate change. The inhabitants of these countries have experienced severe loss to their livelihoods and the comfort of the land which has been their home since pre-industrial times.
I want to thank a few climate change warriors/scribes who have recently laid bare some of the future reality which will be required to stem the mounting problems of climate change. Stephen Busch, (Short Takes 19/11) has called on Michael Gormly's assessment regarding the effect aircraft pollution is having on the planet. I am also interested to know what effect pollution from bombs during warfare, plus the impact of (too) many other circumstances in regard to climate change.
It seems like it's OK every now and then for governments to insult the general public by encouraging recycling so we will presumably believe 'she'll be right mate'. For as long as we have been recycling and doing 'our bit' governments , persuasive institutions and corporations have known about climate change and continued to decimate the planet. Ray Peck, ("We'll all pay without real progress", Letters, 18/11) has clearly summarised the present situation, how we got here, and mentioned some strategies which might help us get out of this ditch.
WHAT'S behind this enterprise bargaining? David Pocock's resistance to small business being subjected to multi-employee bargaining could be the last hope for many small business operators.
I believe workers in most large industries are already union members, but it's the small business that the union is targeting because small businesses collectively employ a large proportion of workers who do not yet pay the union through fees. When considering some large industries are more than likely to move offshore seeking energy stability, my worry is this industrial relations legislation will either make or break the wealth of the unions, depending on the outcome. Once a small business manager myself, I can say with confidence that you can kiss goodbye to permanent employment if this industrial relations bill becomes law. In my opinion it's politically motivated, and it has nothing to do with job security or higher wages. Most small businesses pay what they can afford. A good worker is an asset. Don't make these assets become unemployed, or forced to pay and participate in union activity.
WHO was that ignorant dope who accosted the prime minister for not being there in the flooded Eugowra to help when the poor man had been run off his feet overseas attending three most significant world conferences on issues so important to every person in the world? One of the first things he has done since arriving back is to visit those flood-affected areas. Honestly, who would be a prime minister?
WHEN Medicare (then called Medibank) was first established, there was great concern over privacy issues, so a law was passed saying that the Medibank number could never be used as proof of identity. I can no longer find any reference to this law, and today our government agencies regularly use the Medicare card as proof of identity. I believe that this is illegal, but I cannot track down the relevant law. I believe it has been swept under the carpet. Does anyone have any information on this?
OUR cost of living would be greatly reduced if we weren't forced to buy Chinese rubbish which we are constantly replacing. Everything is made in China.
SUPERMARKETS have quickly raised their prices, but I wonder if they have significantly increased the wages they pay their staff, rents they pay their landlords, or contracted prices they pay producers? Instead, are they simply using hype around inflation to justify profiteering? Given my friends who work for the supermarkets and my colleagues who produce goods for them aren't reporting they receive anything extra in their pay packets, and the recent profit announcements, I would suggest consumer price rises are solely profiteering. In fact, I would suggest there is a strong argument for governments to break up supermarket businesses to increase competition and address high consumer inflation.
IN my opinion Newcastle council's hounding of Aaron Buman,("Council investigating Carrington house", Newcastle Herald 22/11) for extending a boarding house at Carrington for poor, single people is a disgrace. How about the council builds affordable housing instead of trying to get rid of what little there is?
REGARDING e-scooters and e-bikes (Electric dream begins', Herald 22/11): we all know how these e-bikes just get left on footpaths, in the lake, in people's front yards, blown over or pushed over. I've just passed through Esperance WA last week and these scooters were a nightmare; left at all corners or on footpaths, at times in packs of over five blocking pedestrians. In Busselton WA they were not scattered as much, but did block pedestrians. This will be a nightmare waiting to happen in Lake Macquarie.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.