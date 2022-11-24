Newcastle Herald
Letters November 25 2022: Why high speed rail will change more than Sydney to Newcastle train timetable

By Letters to the Editor
November 25 2022 - 4:30am
Higher speeds for intercity trains will deliver a big rail rethink

IN regard to Professor Phillip O'Neill's latest opinion piece ('Central terminus that may not be Central', Opinion 21/22): whilst I am a fan of Prof O'Neill I think his concerns may ultimately be resolved, not by Transport for NSW's lower budget Tuggerah-Wyong upgrades, but by the Albanese federal government employing "value capture" in its planning of high-speed rail, and devising a largely new corridor, separate mainly from the existing slower speed rail.

