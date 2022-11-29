Where were you raised, and who or what influenced your career?
I was born and raised in Newcastle. Ironically, the earliest memory I have of wanting to fly was from reading a comic at home prior to a family vacation flight to NZ where a character crash-landed into a lake. I was petrified.
We didn't crash, and with a general interest in aviation around me, and a supportive family, the dream to fly was born.
What led you to study Aviation at the University of Newcastle?
I wanted to be an airline pilot and believed I needed a degree in order to be successful but I discovered a new way of thinking. University changed the way I thought, and now I run a successful business in aviation, navigating a very dynamic and innovative space. I also recently returned to the University to study a Masters of Business Administration to continue to develop the way I think.
What pilot qualifications do you hold?
I hold a Commercial Pilot's Licence for piloted aeroplanes with a number of add-ons such as aerobatics and flight in cloud etc. Most of the 5500 hours were spent operating aeromedical flights with aerobatics and outback touring. I also hold a Remote Pilot Licence for aeroplanes, helicopters, multirotor and powered lift drones.
Why did you set up your business Aviassist?
We began in 2008 as an experience base of flight crew contracting to piloted operators. We were approached in 2013 to assist companies to operate drones commercially and realised there was a gap, as there was not an easy pathway to do so.
You developed one of the first commercial drone training courses to be recognised by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority. How has the training developed since then?
We put forth an alternative syllabus with drone-specific content, which was approved in 2015. CASA formalised the syllabus, and since then, the focus has evolved into enabling Beyond Visual Line of Sight and we look forward to seeing an alternative to the current piloted instrument rating exam which is mostly irrelevant to the drone pilot.
You train many specialist drone pilots who are assisting in search and rescue efforts. What specific training do you provide?
We specialise in training those with little or no exposure to aviation and have many years and 1000s of hours of real-world experience to share. Each student brings a unique background to their training. Together, we create an understanding of how drones can be used effectively in their field before sending them off to their organisation's Chief Remote Pilot.
What sort of natural disasters are these drone pilots assisting in?
This year we have seen the scale of drone assistance in response to the floods across the east coast. The primary response has been in search and rescue as well as disaster recovery assistance (predominantly mapping). These skills will cross over to other disasters such as bushfires and civilian emergencies, such as lost persons.
What innovation has your company brought to the aviation industry, and what regulations does it face from a safety and intelligence perspective?
Since aviation was born, regulators have worked to keep the travelling public safe by enforcing complex rulesets to a small number of operators. So we created a dedicated research and development arm that seeks to identify future hurdles for drone operators to lay the foundations for removing them now.
The exam to be able to operate beyond visual line of sight is one of the hardest to pass for a pilot, let alone a drone pilot- Ross Anderson
This time last year you were visited by US drone manufacturer Skydio, in a bid to advance the use of autonomous flight technology in our business sector. Where are unmanned drones used most in business, and what areas are growing?
Government and Utilities are the fastest growing sectors in 2022 but there are a few sectors, like mining, that are fairly mature, then there are sectors like agriculture, that are still struggling to realise the benefits. My feeling is as we approach drones 2.0 for 2023, sectors such as agriculture and logistics will grow, and we will see mining re-energise.
What are obstacles to the autonomous market?
True autonomy is a little way off, as it involves machines making decisions for themselves and additional security considerations. For highly automated drones with the ability for human intervention, the limitation has usually been the visual line of sight limitation. The exam to pass to be able to operate beyond visual line of sight is one of the hardest to pass for a pilot, let alone a drone pilot. Aviassist has been part of a push to replace the existing piloted exam, and the review and approval of this work now features on the national emerging aviation technology roadmap amongst flying taxis and the like.
What can we expect in drone technology in the next decade?
We will see more and more drones implemented into our lives. And the technology will only get more and more advanced, allowing us to safely pilot a drone from anywhere in the world amongst conventionally piloted traffic.
