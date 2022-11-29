True autonomy is a little way off, as it involves machines making decisions for themselves and additional security considerations. For highly automated drones with the ability for human intervention, the limitation has usually been the visual line of sight limitation. The exam to pass to be able to operate beyond visual line of sight is one of the hardest to pass for a pilot, let alone a drone pilot. Aviassist has been part of a push to replace the existing piloted exam, and the review and approval of this work now features on the national emerging aviation technology roadmap amongst flying taxis and the like.