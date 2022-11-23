ALL-ROUNDER Brendon Charlton may now be out of the picture for Toronto this summer but captain Corey Brown hopes to springboard from the Kookaburras' season-opening victory last round.
Brown confirmed that Charlton, named player of the final for two different Newcastle District Cricket Association clubs, will no longer return to Toronto in 2022-23 after initially indicating otherwise.
It is unclear whether or not Charlton will play elsewhere this campaign, having most recently helped Stockton win a premiership.
"Brendon Charlton won't play with us this season," Brown told the Newcastle Herald this week.
However, skipper Brown does have key troops waiting in the wings with Brinn Osland (knee), Finlay Thornton (ankle) and Angus Ping (away) all close to coming back for Toronto.
The Kookaburras host Cardiff-Boolaroo at Ron Hill Oval next round and meet City at No.1 Sportsground prior to the Christmas break.
"Brinn has been out because he strained his ACL, but looks likely to play against City. Finlay broke his ankle a while ago but isn't too far off, maybe after Christmas. Angus is just away at the moment," Brown said.
Toronto enjoyed a breakthrough win on Saturday, dismissing Belmont seven shy of 166 on day two of the sixth round. The visitors had resumed at 2-51.
"We'd been desperate to get a win on the board, but we were below our best and we don't want it to be a flash in the pan," Brown said.
Kookaburras off-spinner Josh Westwood took 5-41.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
