NIALL Alexander knew all about it from the Scottish end.
Aussie cricketers, multiple from Newcastle and the Hunter, travelling to home club Dumfries and staying with his family over the last four decades.
Now the 26-year-old paceman has come full circle, experiencing a season overseas for himself.
And, having recently joined Wests, Alexander is bunking down with Rosellas stalwart Mick McEntyre, known as Dumfries' original overseas player from 1986.
IN THE NEWS
"It never really felt like I was coming out here on my own, it was more like meeting people again," Alexander told the Newcastle Herald.
"There's been quite a few guys who have come over from Newcastle previously and a couple from Sydney. Plus I've got family in Melbourne.
"A lot of them [cricketers] stayed with my grandfather when they were in Dumfries and they've known dad and later me."
Alexander, a pharmacist by trade, had been eyeing off a trip Down Under previously but it was delayed by COVID.
In a funny twist of fate, the recently wrapped up T20 World Cup was also postponed and happened to coincide with his current trek to Australia.
Alexander didn't hesitate about heading to Tasmania last month to watch Scotland's group matches at Hobart's Blundstone Arena, featuring a 42-run win over the West Indies.
"Two of the guys I played with at Dumfries and I knew most of the other guys in the squad from back home," he said.
"It all worked out pretty well in the end that I was here while it was on and I didn't really want to miss that chance.
"I even packed the boots in case they needed a net bowler."
On the field right-armer Alexander started in second grade for Wests in round two, claiming 2-16, before being promoted to the first XI.
He's picked up collective figures of 7-110 since, including 2-33 in the Tom Locker Cup one-day final and delivering 21.5 overs in the opening two-day encounter.
"I feel like I'm starting to find my feet," the Scottish junior representative said.
"A different approach in different conditions."
Alexander, now linked with Edinburgh club Heriot, has assisted Wests cover the recent departure of Jeremy Nunan to Sydney club Blacktown.
He's been taking the new ball alongside Brad Aldous and Joseph Price while Zac McGuigan also provides a seam option for the Rosellas.
Wests, who slipped from first to third spot on the ladder after getting beat by Stockton, visit Hamwicks next round before hosting Charlestown prior to the Christmas break.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.