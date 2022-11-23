Newcastle Herald
Lyn Bowtell leads Hunter's Golden Guitar crop for 2023

Josh Leeson
Josh Leeson
November 23 2022 - 11:00am
Greta's country singer-songwriter Lyn Bowtell. Picture supplied

LYN Bowtell's Golden Guitar collection could potentially swell to 12 trophies after the nine-time winner was nominated three times for the 51st Country Music Awards of Australia this week.

