LYN Bowtell's Golden Guitar collection could potentially swell to 12 trophies after the nine-time winner was nominated three times for the 51st Country Music Awards of Australia this week.
The Greta artist's record Wiser was nominated for best Contemporary Country Album and Female Artist of the year, while the title track with Shane Nicholson was nominated for Vocal Collaboration of the year.
Kurri Kurri's Kirsty Lee Akers is also vying for the Vocal Collaboration award for Let The Girls Sing, also featuring Amber Lawrence and Ashleigh Dallas.
Newcastle's pop-country star Morgan Evans was nominated for Single of the Year for Sing Along Drink Along and best Male Artist. Carrington's Max Jackson was nominated for best New Talent.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.