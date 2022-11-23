Newcastle Herald
Community must demand the highest order of cleanup for Ampol's Wickham fuel terminal when the time comes to close

Ian Kirkwood
Ian Kirkwood
November 24 2022 - 8:30am
An Ampol tank next to the big fire in March. Picture by Simone De Peak

THE Environment Protection Authority's newly expanded contamination footprint around Ampol's Wickham fuel storage terminal is a sign for the community to keep a close eye on the groundwater contamination at the heart of the EPA's concerns.

Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

