Atwea College offers hands-on, accommodating approach to learning Advertising Feature

I loved my time with Atwea, the staff were extremely kind and helpful through the entire year of study. - Jake, former Atwea College student

Atwea College helps people like Jake establish new careers with a flexible, hands-on approach to learning. Jake retrained with Atwea as a remedial massage therapist and now operates his own business - Mr Massage Man. Picture supplied.

Jake had spent many years working in the hospitality industry and the hours had just become too consuming and left him with no life or time to spend with family.



A new career as a Remedial Massage Therapist appealed as he would have to be tied to regular business hours and could choose to be more flexible in when he worked and how often.

Atwea College offers a 12-month Diploma of Remedial Massage course with on-campus learning and 100 hours practical work in the on-campus clinic.



As Jake had no previous experience in human anatomy, the course was challenging in the beginning but he was keen to develop his skills in this area.



His learning experience also came at a time during the COVID pandemic, so he had to shift to online study during lockdowns.



This change came with its own set of challenges and he felt like he was missing the opportunity to complete the practical learning alongside the theory.



However, thanks to the great staff at Atwea and a great trainer providing him with support and guidance online and over the phone, Jake was able to focus on developing his knowledge of human anatomy and remedial massage.



Once lockdowns lifted, Jake was able to return to the clinic with clients which gave him more confidence in his ability to become a qualified therapist.

Jake's favourite part of the course was the Atwea Clinic which involved practical lessons where he got to have hands-on experience with a client, getting to put theory to practice which he found very rewarding, and helped him to gain more confidence to complete the course.

Jake chose Atwea College as his husband used to work at the Cooks Hill campus and recommended the school.



"Atwea offers a more hands-on approach to learning and is very accommodating to people with learning disabilities," Jake said.

He says he had one of the best trainers of his life during the course, and attributes his ability to complete such an in-depth course to her patient approach.

As well as that, the Atwea administrative team made it a very positive experience.



Jake has started his own business, Mr Massage Man, offering mobile and private home clinic remedial massage treatments across Newcastle and the Lake Macquarie area. With a large client base that keeps growing, Jakes says he has Atwea College to thank for that.

