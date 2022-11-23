Newcastle Herald
Former NRL player Brett Finch spared jail due to 'exceptional circumstances' in child abuse charge conviction

By Jack Gramenz
Updated November 23 2022 - 1:35pm, first published 1:30pm
Former NRL star Brett Finch pleaded guilty to sharing child sexual abuse material. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

Fallen NRL star Brett Finch has been spared going to jail after an attempt to buy drugs ended with him pleading guilty to child abuse charges.

