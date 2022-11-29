HUNTER companies Mudbath and Design + Industry (D+I) have entered a "collaborative partnership" to connect immersive digital experiences with world-class product design.
IN THE NEWS:
The relationship will broaden the product design services offered by both companies, leveraging their capabilities: D+I's industrial designed products connecting to Mudbath's cloud products. Both companies are known for designing and developing commercial products.
Mudbath managing director and CEO Josh Doolan said the partnership would open more opportunities to clients: "We are at a step change in our society whereby we're more technologically adapted. New product designs often need to be harmonised with the digital platforms that we use daily."
