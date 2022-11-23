Newcastle Herald
Steamfest 2023 rescheduled due to Groovin the Moo conflict

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated November 23 2022 - 2:37pm, first published 2:28pm
Steamfest 2023 will run a week later to avoid a clash with Maitland's Groovin the Moo music festival.

HUNTER Valley Steamfest will shift its dates next year to avoid a head-on collision with another major event on Maitland's calendar.

