Newcastle Herald
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Country music superstar Keith Urban is on his way to Newcastle for the final leg of his Speed of Now world tour

By Lisa Rockman
November 26 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keith Urban is on his way to Newcastle for the final leg of The Speed of Now tour.

Keith Urban was poised to kick off his world tour in Australia two years ago when a certain pandemic reared its ugly head and turned the world upside-down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.