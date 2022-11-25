Keith Urban was poised to kick off his world tour in Australia two years ago when a certain pandemic reared its ugly head and turned the world upside-down.
He is now finishing The Speed of Now tour back on home soil, having toured the UK, Europe and the US for the better part of 2022.
"It's been as frustrating for us as it has been for the audience, believe me, but we're ready to go," Urban says from his home in Nashville, Tennessee, which he shares with wife Nicole Kidman and daughters Faith and Sunday.
"We are coming back for the tour, but we are also looking forward to soaking up the Aussie summer."
Urban is a bona fide superstar.
His Graffiti U World Tour played to more than 1.5 million fans. He has four Grammy Awards, five ARIAs, 14 Golden Guitars, 15 Academy of Country Music awards, four American Music Awards, and two People's Choice Awards to his name ... and counting.
Everything started to wear a little bit thin for me and I think I was looking for the people who were feeling the same way and who wanted to make quality music again.- Keith Urban
The New Zealand-born, Australian-raised singer-songwriter's musical virtuosity and fluidity has seen him collaborate with artists like Billy Gibbons, Buddy Guy, Carrie Underwood, John Mayer, Justin Timberlake, Amy Shark, Nile Rodgers, Pink, Post Malone, Taylor Swift and The Rolling Stones.
And his latest album, The Speed of Now Part 1, marks the fourth in a streak of simultaneous No.1 album debuts for him in the US, Canada and Australia.
Last month he announced he would not be returning as a judge on The Voice Australia next year due to touring commitments.
"I have to make the time to write songs - it's one of those things that comes with the expanding of a career, and, I guess, life in general," he says.
In August 2021 Urban released the single Wild Hearts followed by another, Nightfalls, in March of this year, plus singles Brown Eyes Baby and Street Called Main.
COVID restrictions forced him, like so many other artists, to take stock of his life and career.
"I think I ran the gamut of emotions during that period," he says.
"First and foremost I was grateful that I was able to keep all of my band and crew together at that time. I didn't want to lose anybody.
"I jumped into the virtual gigging world pretty quickly and was able to keep playing and employ some of my guys to do that virtual stuff. We also played a drive-in here in Nashville during that period.
"We just kept finding ways to be creative."
The "drive-in" he refers was a concert for medical workers in May 2020 at the Stardust Drive-In movie theatre, east of Nashville, where he performed on a flatbed truck.
Now he's working on a new album, and writing songs for it has forced him to reflect on his relationship with Nashville.
A lot has changed since he moved there in 1992 and did the hard yards for a decade before the album Golden Road (2002) made him a household name.
He sounds uncomfortable and conflicted talking about Nashville, admitting he has looked for inspiration beyond the city's limits and with different content creators.
It's almost like his loyalty to the city is under question.
"It's hard to put into words because it can easily sound like I'm being negative about a lot of the music that has been made in Nashville in recent times, and that's not true," Urban says.
"That's blatantly not true.
"But I was starting to feel a bit sad that there was a time when huge amounts of inspiration, for me, came from here and the people making music here and I thought 'OK, what's changed? What's happened? Is that influence and inspiration still here and just a little harder to find?'.
"The kind of music that brought me here in the first place has evolved and changed, as genres do, and I found over the last few years I was starting to find inspiration outside of Nashville.
"I was following on a whim where my muse has gone and working with all kinds of people everywhere."
It was only after spreading his song-writing wings that he realised a "long assembly line of songwriting" had become the norm in Nashville.
And not just Nashville. Streaming had taken over the music industry as a whole.
"There's a voracious appetite that this new beast has for new music," Urban says.
"In the age of streaming there is a need for content to keep being churned out at a rapid rate, and of course the quality is going to start to diminish a little bit, because it takes time to make good things.
"There was a time when you would work really hard to write really good songs, and you would go into the studio and work really hard to make a good, solid album, and then the fans would hear it.
"There was a lot of meaning to it all.
"Everything started to wear a little bit thin for me and I think I was looking for the people who were feeling the same way and who wanted to make quality music again.
"Anyway, all of those thoughts started to intersect, and I started to find and write songs that - unbeknownst to me - had the spirit of a lot of the music I loved when I first came to Nashville."
Urban views an album as a snapshot of who an artist is at a particular time. Over the years, and with greater self-confidence, he has learned to trust his creative instincts and go where his "natural curiosities" take him. To be more true to himself through his music.
"There was definitely a time earlier in my career when I would pull those instincts back and make sure that the music stayed within the country realm, but over the past handful of albums I haven't pulled it back when it's wanted to wander into an area where I don't know what genre it is," he says.
"As a creative person you've got to follow your muse and go where it goes. I don't know how much the muse leads me or how much I tell the muse where I want to go, I honestly don't know.
"I know that I can go in to songwriting with a very clear intent of what I want to do, and somewhere along the line it might start to pivot in a different direction, and it's very pure, and I can either stop that flow and think 'No, that's not what I was going to do, I'm gonna do this' or I can go, 'All right, let's follow that for a while, see where that goes'.
"Probably the best way for me to explain it is that I'm trying to find something. And that's a new spirit of song."
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.