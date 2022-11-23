Plans have been unveiled for a new multimillion-dollar playground in a much-loved Hamilton park.
City of Newcastle has released a concept design for a new-look Gregson Park featuring a larger, reimagined playground and refurbished surrounds.
The plans were on Wednesday placed on public exhibition for community feedback.
The playground features traditional play equipment, as well as a range of accessible, sensory and nature-based play options, with traditional Indigenous elements including a yarning circle, bush tucker garden and a 'meeting place' also incorporated.
Additional shade, a water feature, new formal and informal seating, and footbridges are also part of the concept design, as well as an upgraded, accessible amenities building and new covered picnic area.
Council has so far committed $1 million to the project, but the cost is likely to be more.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said creating a new inclusive playspace enhanced by traditional Indigenous elements formed part of the overall vision for Gregson Park in line with an adopted masterplan for the public space.
"Extensive community engagement was undertaken as part of the preparation of the Gregson Park Masterplan 2021, with feedback into the concept design for a new playspace and upgraded amenities including consultation with First Nations Australians to appropriately capture indigenous elements in the design with further consultation still to be undertaken," she said.
The concept designs for Gregson Park playspace and amenities upgrade will be on public exhibition until December 16.
More detailed design will be completed following the consultation, with construction expected to start mid-2023.
IN THE NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.