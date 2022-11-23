Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Plans unveiled for new playground at Gregson Park at Hamilton

Updated November 23 2022 - 4:18pm, first published 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Plans have been unveiled for a new multimillion-dollar playground in a much-loved Hamilton park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.