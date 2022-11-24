Dudley P&C Christmas Market 10am to 2pm, Dudley Public School. Handmade goods, preloved children's books, toys, puzzles, clothes, coffee, a sausage sizzle, snow cones, face painting, fire truck (11am to 1pm).
Homegrown Markets - Christmas Market 10am to 2pm, The Station Newcastle.
Handmade in the Hunter Market 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin. Also on Sunday.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale. Also on Sunday.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 10am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Lakeside Markets 8am to 2pm, Ken Lambkin Foreshore Reserve, Belmont South.
Clarence Town Lions Twilight Markets 4pm to 8pm, Reg Ford Oval, Clarence Town.
Trees and Art For Charity Exhibition at Hamilton Uniting Church. All proceeds to local charities.
Christmas Market CWA East Maitland 8am to 1pm, 162 George Street, East Maitland.
Newcastle Granny Flat Display Open Day 9am to 3pm, 124-126 Maitland Road, Mayfield.
Dog Rescue Newcastle at Wallsend Village 9am to 1pm.
Newcastle Museum Fascinating Fungi and Sea Monsters: Prehistoric ocean predators. Also on Sunday.
Edgeworth Memorial Neighbourhood Centre Community Open Day 10am to 2pm, cnr Main and Minmi roads, Edgeworth.
Hard Quiz Live 6pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
A Chorus Line (High School Edition) 2pm and 7pm, Young People's Theatre, 26 Lindsay Street, Newcastle. Also at 1pm and 5pm on Sunday.
Newcastle Roller Derby League: Purple Reign Bouts at 5pm and 7pm. Newcastle Entertainment Centre. Adults $12, children (7+) $8, family (2 adults, 2 kids) $35.
Feast Fest Twilight Food Market 4pm to 8pm, Speers Point Park.
Fox Australian Supercross Championship Triple Crown 5.30pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow.
Christmas Lights Spectacular 5.30pm to 10.30pm, Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin. Also on Sunday.
Newcastle Comedy Club - Saturday Night Showcase 6.30pm to 8.30pm, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Fault Lines by Mikayla Nangle, Jack Tuckerman and Hamzah Mas 7pm, The Lock-Up, Newcastle.
Wickham Park Markets 7am to 1pm. Islington Road, Wickham.
Hunter Arts Network Art Bazaar 9am to 3pm, Lambton Park, cnr Elder and Morehead streets, Lambton.
Markets on the Green at Club Lambton 9am to 1pm, 51 Karoola Road, Lambton.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Women of Words 2022 2pm to 6pm, Hudson Street Hum, Hamilton. Poets, local and visiting, share their poems.
Raid My Wardrobe - Preloved Fashion 10am to 2pm, 31B Crescent Road, Waratah.
Newcastle Rowing Club Sprint Championship Regatta 8am to 4pm, Throsby Creek, Carrington.
Family Fun Day 11am, Sydney Junction Hotel, Hamilton.
Edgeworth Model Railway Steam locomotives running from noon, Velina Street, Edgeworth. Entry is free and train rides are $5.
emPowered Walk - Jenny's Place A 3.5km walk from 'The Tree of Knowledge' on Hannell Street, Wickham, to the Newcastle Foreshore Carriage Sheds for an exhibition and family picnic.
Vacy Country Carnival 9am onwards, 792 Gresford Road, Vacy. Dog races, whip-cracking, live music, camel rides, wine tastings, market stalls, raffles, the Vacy Scone Off and more.
O'Neills Tyres Maitland Legends and Community Race Day Noon, Newcastle Racecourse.
Marvellous Minibeasts Insect Walk 9am to 11am, Brickworks Park, Iranda Grove, Wallsend. Free event but bookings required. Email naturalconnection@ncc.nsw.gov.au or phone 4974 1357. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Family Fun Day On The Green 2pm, Stockton Bowling Club.
Lawn Liaison Summer Party 3pm to 6pm, Bar Beach Bowling and Sport Club. Tickets $35 at eventbrite.com.au.
Movember Charity Showcase 6pm, The Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
The Corrs Saturday, Hope Estate, with Ben Lee and Wet Wet Wet.
Icons in Concert Sunday, 3pm, The Station Newcastle.
Chillinit Saturday 8pm, Cambridge Hotel.
Alex Lloyd Sunday 8pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
LEDA Gallery Gestalt, by Ben Kenning.
Newcastle Art Space Gifted - A Christmas Show. Until December 11.
Playstate Curate Mariko Konno (ends Saturday). University Gallery Songspirals (ends Saturday).
Museum of Art and Culture (MAC) Lake Art Prize 2022; long water: fibre stories.
Multi-Arts Pavilion, mima (MAP mima) Wildlife, by James Price, and Feeling Objects, by Holly Macdonald (10am to 3pm, all weekend). Trails, a soundscape by DJ Julian Loic Boggs.
Art Systems Wickham Murky Depths & Other Places by Susan Ryman (final days).
