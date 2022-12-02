Working side by side to support your future

Finding Yellow helping people find sunshine in their lives Advertising Feature

With support from Finding Yellow Tim has completed his NRL linesman ticket and is kicking goals in life. Picture supplied.

Before being supported by Finding Yellow Tim lived in the family home, the daily living skills he acquired provided by his very supportive family who have a great deal of involvement in Tim's life.

Tim's goal was to eventually move out of home and live with his friends Stephen and Shannon who were moving in together and had a spare room. The three have known each other for many years and are good mates.

In 2018, with the Support of Finding Yellow, Tim received the NDIS funding he needed to achieve this goal.



Over the years, Finding Yellow has provided Capacity Building support which has allowed Tim to achieve other great outcomes in life.

Tim previously worked in supported employment mowing lawns. He now works in mainstream employment (Cessnock Supporters Club) which is something he has always wanted. He also volunteers at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre, with Cessnock Goannas and attends the Mens' Shed.

Tim loves his Football and follows the Newcastle Knights Male and Female teams in the NRL and Goannas in the local league. With the support of the Goannas and Finding Yellow Tim has completed his NRL linesman ticket and is currently going through the process of obtaining his NRL referee ticket. He has also been a linesman for two home games for the Ladies League Tag.

The capacity building assistance Tim has received has also increased his independence with daily activities such as meal preparation and household tasks.



He also attends the gym independently in Cessnock (Total Fitness), a family owned and operated business, where he works on his physical health and wellbeing.

One of Tim's long-time goals was to sit on the hill at the Bathurst 1000 and with support from Finding Yellow he achieved that goal in October.

Tim attends Social Circles Group Based Activities where he meets up with new and old friends, gaining confidence with his social interactions. He also enjoys attending the local club to play bingo which he does independently.

"I've learnt so much since being supported by Finding Yellow," Tim said. "They have helped me build my confidence and achieve my goals, both socially and personally. The staff are good, they encourage me and help me where needed."

About Finding Yellow

Finding Yellow is a not-for-profit NDIS Registered Provider that has delivered disability support services in the local government area of Cessnock for over 40 years,



Formerly known as The Cessnock Hostel, Finding Yellow provides a range of services and programs including:

Supported Independent Living

Social and Community Participation

Daily living Skills - in home support

Coordination of Support

Group Based Activities (Social Circles)

Supported Holidays (1:1 Groups)

Individual Life Skills Development and Training

"Finding Yellow is all about helping people find the sunshine in their lives," CEO Sam Sooialo said. "As we have grown and modernised our core values have remained the same - people are at the heart of all we do.



"Our mission is to ensure our participants, like Tim, are engaged and have the choice to make their own decisions on what supports they would like. Finding Yellow supports people with a disability to be as independent as possible so they can live their best lives. If you have an NDIS plan contact us today to find out how we can help you live your best life."