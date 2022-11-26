Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Jane Lander's portrait of art critic Jill Stowell won Newcastle Club Foundation Art Prize

By Jo Cooper
November 27 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle artist Jane Lander and art critic Jill Stowell viewing Jill, Lander's portrait painting of Stowell, which won the 2022 Newcastle Club Foundation Art Prize. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

I'd just interviewed our very own Jill Stowell, art critic for this newspaper since 1985, over a luncheon spread of cheeses, sourdough, pickles and heirloom tomatoes, shared with her husband John.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.