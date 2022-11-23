Man hit with brick after confronting three young people in Mayfield street

A man aged in his 60s was allegedly attacked in a Mayfield street this week, leaving him in hospital with a wound to his head.
The 67-year-old was at a home in Fitzroy Street about 11.45pm on Tuesday when he went outside to confront three young people who were disturbing the peace.
One of them allegedly struck the man on the head with a brick during the encounter.
Emergency crews were called to the scene and the man was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
Police said in a statement on Thursday morning that they are investigating the alleged attack and are calling for anyone with information - including CCTV or dashcam footage - to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
