Man hit with brick after confronting three young people in Mayfield street

Man hit with brick after confronting three young people in Fitzroy Street at Mayfield

By Nick Bielby
Updated November 24 2022 - 8:33am, first published 8:18am
A man aged in his 60s was allegedly attacked in a Mayfield street this week, leaving him in hospital with a wound to his head.

