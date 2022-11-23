Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Rachel Maria Cox returns with a pop reinvention on EP The Day You Left

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
November 24 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Maria Cox says Lady Gaga and The Veronicas were major influences on their new EP The Day You Left. Picture by April Josie Photography

IF you heard Rachel Maria Cox's 2016 single A Phone I Can't Use back-to-back with their recent release Say You Love Me, you could be forgiven for thinking it's a different artist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.