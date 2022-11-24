LES Poètes Pop was to be a one-off "casual affair", Gary Seeger's poems put to music for his book launch.
COVID prevented the poetry collection's official release, but the planned performance had legs.
A dozen shows later and the band will release its debut single, Puerto Rican Mint, on Friday night at the Wickham Park Hotel.
"The song is an epic tale about running away from your demons," Seeger said.
The nudge to record a song arrived when filmmaker Tim Morgan approached Les Poètes Pop to make a music video.
"Tim came up to us after a show and offered to deliver an animated-style music clip," Seeger said. "We had no single, so we had to record one, and because of the style we discussed, it was obvious that Puerto Rican Mint fitted the imagery."
The song exemplifies the band's cinematic, avant-garde approach to rock, recalling the likes of The Bad Seeds or The Velvet Underground.
Morgan's music video, which dropped on YouTube this week, is an acid-soaked post-Apocalyptic vision of Newcastle, haunted with landmarks decaying beneath rolling amethyst clouds.
Seeger sings and plays guitar alongside co-vocalist and guitarist Dylan Oakes, bassist Ty Brennock and drummer Reggie Ulanas.
"I deliver the songs, and the other members add the colour," Seeger said. "We all have our individual indie tastes, and considering the age difference, we crossover well.
"The main focus, for me, are the lyrics. The poetry and music blend together with sweet melodies and the occasional chaos.
"A mix of twisted lyrics, harmonies and crashing cymbals layered by swirling guitars and a driving bass."
Les Poètes Pop will be joined on Friday by rising Newcastle rock act Where's Jimmy?.
Tickets are available through Trybooking.com or on the door from 7pm if not sold out.
