TWO new singles and two massive hometown shows. The long drought for Raave Tapes is about to end in a flurry.
The Newcastle electronic-indie two-piece of Joab Eastley (guitar, vocals) and Lindsay O'Connell (bass, vocals) plan to release a double single - I Will Let You Down and Where I Stand - in December.
The tracks were originally planned for a 2020 EP, which also included the released singles Red Flag, Habitual and How Long Did Urs Take.
"We're gonna do a Raave Tapes tape," Eastley said. "So we'll do a little run of [cassette] tapes and put a nice little bow on the last few years of Raave Tapes before we move onto the next era."
Fans won't have to wait long to hear the material live, either. Raave Tapes are headlining The Y's charity show Rinsed on December 11 at the Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, which is raising funds for Newcastle musician Issa Mane to send essential supplies to the Senegalese town of Tionk Essil.
The line-up for Rinsed also includes Scabz, Boycott, Open House, Issa Mane & The Cinco Royal All Stars, Palomino, Ta'Sia and C-Soul.
Then on December 30 Raave Tapes bring the festive party again to the Lass for the Newcastle Music Show Fest 2022. Other acts include Abi Yeo, Deadshowws, Doris, Soyboy and Teddie.
Raave Tapes last played in Newcastle in late 2020, and prior to that, they performed a support show for These New South Whales in 2019, so expect a major turnout.
"The Y and Newcastle Music Show both asked us to play at the same time, so we were like, 'stuff it, let's do both'," Eastley said. "We've wanted to get back to the Lass for ages."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.