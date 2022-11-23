Newcastle Herald
Local anglers have plenty to mulloway over this week

By Simon Walker
Updated November 24 2022 - 12:25pm, first published 9:37am
FISH OF THE WEEK: Josh Williams wins the prize this week after breaking his mulloway duck off a local beach using lures.

There must be something in the air, or make that the water, this week, because the mulloway gods have smiled favourably upon numerous local anglers.

