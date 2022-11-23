There must be something in the air, or make that the water, this week, because the mulloway gods have smiled favourably upon numerous local anglers.
After months of trying to catch a mulloway on a vibe, Shaun Thomas lived the dream - twice - in seven days.
"I've managed two - nothing massive - a 50cm and a 67cm, around Summerland Point and Pulbah, using a 10lb, 70mm vibe.
"Wednesday's was the bigger one, caught with my wife who rarely goes fishing so she got to experience the stress of it all."
When asked who was under most fatigue, Shaun replied: "I was sick of trying, she was sick of hearing about it."
Josh Williams got his first mulloway this week (pictured), fishing a local beach just on sunrise. He'd been after one for a while and had been going at them hard for the last two months or so.
"At first I was just hitting breakwalls and the harbour with lures," he said. "Then I realised I could maximise my chances by fishing gutters off the beach with lures. All the effort payed off this week - soooooo rewarding."
While he wouldn't be pressed on which beach exactly, Josh did reveal he prefers using lures over live bait.
"It takes much more skill and is more rewarding working for the fish tricking them to take an imitation," he said.
Adam "The Oracle" Caruana reports the water is a little murky but the prawns have been running nicely in Lake Macquarie and Tuggerah Lakes.
"If you can find the direction of the wind you can chase the bait to catch the predators chasing the bait," he said.
"There's school jewfish currently around Dora Ceek hitting soft plastic up to 4 inch in the shrimp or prawn shapes.
"Around Gwandalan and Summerland Point there's a few flounder about with some big whiting. The best spot for whiting at the moment is around the back of Coon Island on the flats using fresh peeled prawns or nippers."
The Oracle is so named because his fishing mate, Beau "The Speed Camera Crusader" Jackson, (you might have seen him on Current Affair or lighting up social media) reckons the Oracle is a font of fishing knowledge.
Teralba Lakesiders Fishing Club gun Craig Kerr got into the prawns mid week, and reported that although conditions were cool, the prawns ran hot.
"Howling westerly, bitterly cold but the prawns did not seem to care," he reported.
"We got our limit and left them running, with only one other boat out there willing to brave the conditions for a fab feed.
"I did not think it was going to be any good after all the rain we had."
Local estuaries are producing some nice flathead, with numerous catches reported and a few PBs in amongst them.
Luderick have been thick off the breakwalls, while Luke Hunter, from Hunter's Fishing Advertures managed to pull a couple of nice trevally and flathead off local beaches, much of which ended up in a tasty tom yum soup.
If you're interested to find out how the great man does it, check his vids on You Tube - they go all right.
This weekend is looking hot, as in warm, with the mercury tipped to push 33 degrees on Sunday.
Winds will be mild from the nor-east up and seas slowly abating, possibly presenting a chance to shoot outside.
Otherwise, hug the estuaries and make the most of what the prawns are stirring up.
A big shout out to Port Stephen Fisheries Institute (PSFI) which this month celebrates 50 years of delivering estuarine and marine research to support NSW's fisheries and aquaculture industry.
To mark the 50th anniversary, DPI is hosting free public tours of their world class facilities every 90 minutes between 8:30am-4pm tomorrow (Saturday, November 26).
Established in 1972 at Taylors Beach, the PSFI site boasts commercial hatcheries, mollusc and fish production facilities for culture and wild restocking, a fleet of electrofishing boats for fish community surveys, laboratories, oyster lease and state-of-the-art freshwater fisheries research equipment including an award-winning barotrauma laboratory.
Come along and view the facilities, learn about the current research projects and programs, and meet some of the unique aquatic species in residence.
As there is no visitor parking available on site, buses will depart from the Port Stephens Coaches depot at 15 Port Stephens Drive, Anna Bay.
Entry is free, however there are only a limited number of spaces available, so it's essential to book your tour through the DPI website - www.dpi.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.