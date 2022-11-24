Stunning coastal views

5 beds | 3 baths | 2 cars
An architectural tri-level haven of light, style and sanctuary, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom family home sits in a quiet pocket of Merewether.
Freshly painted with new carpet throughout, the home is elevated to catch a sweep of ocean, city and district views, its clever design allows natural light to flood the interiors, whilst louvre windows and high vaulted ceilings allow the sea breeze to drift into every corner.
With its multiple living spaces and seamless indoor/outdoor flow, the spacious floorplan allows the family to come together to socialise and entertain, or to find a quiet spot for some relaxation time.
An island kitchen features stone benchtops and brand-new appliances, anchoring the open plan living/dining area mid-level where glass sliders open to a street-facing verandah.
The master bedroom has a full-size spa ensuite, ocean views and twin built-in robes. The fifth bedroom on the ground floor with an ensuite is ideal for visiting guests or teens
Upstairs, a family room is extended by an utterly private all-weather BBQ deck and a solar-heated self-cleaning pool.
This stunning home is perfectly positioned close to all conveniences. Sitting just a short drive to the Junction shops, eateries and schools, and a quick dash to beautiful beaches and Glenrock Recreation area.
