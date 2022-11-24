AUSSIE strongman Troy Conley-Magnusson has tackled an extraordinary feat of strength, pulling Newcastle's iconic light rail weighing in at more than 47,000 kilograms.
To put that into perspective, it's about the weight of 30 full-grown white rhinos.
It's all for Pull 4 Purpose, an initiative that's seen Conley-Magnusson and his strongman buddies from across the country lift, pull and push the impossible to raise funds for Little Wings - a not-for-profit that transports sick children in regional NSW to major hospitals for treatment free of charge.
While he pulls trucks, planes and anything else he can get his hands on, the strong man is definitely soft at heart.
"I picked Little Wings as the sole charity to raise money for to get them a new car, to be honest I thought they needed it the most," he said.
"They don't get government funding or have big telethons or McHappy Day and every cent helps.
"It removes the stress around travel for parents of sick kids and lets them just be in the moment and support their child, that's the most beautiful part."
The light rail pull raised more than $10,000 for Little Wings, but Conley-Magnusson has no intention of stopping there.
His warm up included pulling a car with his teeth, and a tow-truck, before moving on to the main event.
Ahead of a pull, he spends countless hours in the gym on the sled, doing squats, hitting the leg press and getting his body prepared for the massive weights it needs to move.
"The hardest part is getting started, you have to put your whole entire body and energy into the start - once it gets rolling it's about keeping the momentum with powerful legs and a strong core," he said.
"This all started because I wanted to pull a plane, as you do, I was just an average guy who wanted to pull an A380.
"I hadn't stepped into the gym at that point and naivety is probably one of the best things ever, after 10 years I understand how hard that would be."
But, he shows no signs of slowing down - throwing all of his efforts into raising as much as possible pulling anything and everything he can.
So far he's set four World Records, including Most Cars Pulled by an Individual.
To make a donation to Conley-Magnusson's cause and support Little Wings, or for information, visit pull4purpose.com.
IN LOCAL NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.