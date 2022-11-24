Residents and community groups have raised concerns with City of Newcastle's policy on addressing council meetings.
The council on Tuesday voted to adopt an updated policy on public voice and briefing sessions after a draft was publicly exhibited in August.
Several submissions during the exhibition period took issue with applications for public voice being decided by the CEO and other management staff.
While this hasn't changed from the previous policy, some submissions called for public voice sessions to be called in by councillors.
Currently two or more councillors can call in development applications to a meeting, which triggers a public voice session, but can't approve public voice sessions on general matters.
Independent councillor John Church tried to remove the clause that staff make the decision on public voice applications from the policy, but the amendment was lost.
Greens councillor John Mackenzie said he didn't agree with Cr Church's move as "there has to be some mechanism" for approving public voice requests, but believed councillors should also be able to call in applications.
He said the public submissions, which included input from Cooks Hill Community Group, Hunter Community Forum and NewWest community group, "drew attention to the fact that the public voice is not working for them in terms of their ability to raise issues for the consideration of the council".
Cr Mackenzie and the Hunter Community Forum submission also raised the fact that Newcastle differed from many other councils in that members of the public cannot address a council meeting about an agenda item to be considered at that meeting.
"I think that is a significant shortcoming," Cr Mackenzie said.
I think that is a significant shortcoming.- Cr John Mackenzie on council's public voice policy
Council's response was that the current policy was "demonstrated to be an efficient and effective means" of members of the public addressing councillors.
"Holding the sessions in advance of the meeting allows Councillors time to consider the information presented and ask and clarify any follow up questions," the response said.
However Cr Mackenzie said members of the public were not aware of agenda items early enough to be able to apply for public voice, so believed the policy either needed to be changed to allow applications after an agenda is released, or the agenda papers released further ahead of time.
The new policy does include an addition that a list of decisions relating to public voice applications will be published quarterly on council's website, including the reason any applications were declined. Councillors will also receive a memo about declined applications.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.