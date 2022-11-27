I HOPE you're joking, John Taylor (Short Takes, 22/11). Trump is one of the megalomaniacs that you are talking about. He didn't want to concede the 2020 election, hinted at wanting 12 more years and spread lies and incited violence to try and get his way. He proved to be totally incompetent and lazy and spent all his time watching TV, tweeting and achieved nothing. He refused to listen to intelligence briefs, got rid of all the experts and filled the White house with yes-men and his family. He brought that country close to civil war and America became a laughing stock. The thought of returning to that chaos brings a sense of dread. We need a strong America but not one led by a spiteful egomaniac.