Letters, November 28 2022: Newcastle's container terminal isn't about solving Botany, Port Kembla problems

By Letters to the Editor
November 28 2022 - 4:30am
Any Newcastle container terminal should be about more than simply taking the pressure off Botany and Port Kembla, one reader writes.

GREG Cameron (Letters, 18/11): there is a fundamental mistake in your correspondence where you suggest that there needs to be a dedicated rail freight line between Newcastle and Sydney. The fundamental error is that a successful Newcastle container terminal will operate independently from Port Botany and from Port Kembla. This new terminal will never fix the awful truck and freight train traffic chaos at and around Port Botany, nor should it be designed to do so.

