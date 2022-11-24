Children's University Newcastle graduates celebrate love of learning

HOPE Morton's son Boston, 10, was both "excited and nervous" to attend his Children's University Newcastle graduation.
"He said as we were leaving 'I can't wait for my real graduation', so this is instilling [the desire for] a little bit of further study down the track," Ms Morton said.
A total of 1150 students attended five graduation ceremonies in the University of Newcastle's Great Hall this week, after reaching 30 hours of extracurricular activities and new learning experiences outside of the classroom, in their community and on campus.
IN THE NEWS:
Program manager Selina Darney said the initiative had grown from five schools and 190 graduates in 2016 to 41 primary schools and 1561 students this year. She said the program was running in eight regions.
Ms Morton said Boston, who is in year five at Nulkaba Public School, included community sport in his tally but also tried activities he normally wouldn't be interested in, including art.
She said he had become a more independent learner.
"He's quite curious and inquisitive about how things work and why things are the way they are, so that prompted him to look a bit further beyond what was happening at school," she said.
"When kids have a little bit of say in what they're learning about they are more engaged and more willing to participate, because they have some control over what they're learning about."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website.
Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.