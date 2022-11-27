Hotel takes second shot at later trading

Hotel Elermore has lodged another application to extend its trading hours.
The pub, formerly known at the Shaft Tavern, applied in 2019 to trade until 4am, but the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority rejected the move.
The hotel applied to ILGA last week to extend its closing time from midnight to 2am from Monday to Wednesday.
The pub already opens to 2am from Thursday to Saturday. It has not applied to change these hours or its 10pm Sunday closing time.
ILGA rejected the Shaft Tavern's 2019 application to open to 4am after receiving more than a dozen submissions from residents opposing or raising concerns about the proposed changes and a submission from Newcastle City Police District.
The authority also considered crime statistics illustrating the suburb was a "hot spot" for domestic assault.
Iris Capital bought the hotel in late 2018 and completed a renovation in 2020.
Its application says the new-look hotel's "furniture and finishings" are those of a "high-quality venue" and are designed to "make it attractive to a mature clientele".
The pub's gaming room would be included in the rooms to stay open to 2am Monday to Wednesday.
The application says the later trading would potentially harm 1.6 people in the suburb of Elermore Vale, based on Productivity Commission figures on the prevalence of problem gamblers in the community and the percentage who gamble at night.
Public submissions close on December 22.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
