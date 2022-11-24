Scone trainer Stephen Jones eyes sprint double at Muswellbrook

Scone trainer Stephen Jones believes Toro Toro and Remember Jack will be hard to beat when his stable looks to kick-start a winning weekend at Muswellbrook on Friday.
Toro Toro has gate one and topweight for the 1000m Rusty Spanner open handicap after a last-start win at the track over 900m. The six-year-old was strongest late on a heavy surface at Muswellbrook on November 1 in a benchmark 85 handicap but faces a dry track on Friday and the challenge of carrying two more kilograms (62.5kg).
In-form apprentice Anna Roper stays aboard Toro Toro and Jones said "he'll be hard to beat again".
"He's got to carry a bit of weight but there's not much you can do and he's a good weight carrier just the same," Jones said.
"He's pretty consistent and if it's run right, he'll be hard to beat. He'll race wherever he's comfortable and he lets down pretty hard from the 200, that's his racing pattern. And he's definitely better on top of the ground."
Jones was also confident about Remember Jack, which races in the 900m maiden after a fourth on debut at the track on November 1.
"I've got a fair bit of time for this horse," he said. "He was in front with a furling to go in his debut and it got a little bit lost, which you expect with a baby having his first run. Everything is right with him and we expect he'll be hard to beat."
On Saturday at Rosehill, Jones has top jockey James McDonald aboard Sussu in the Highway Handicap.
"His form has been enormous and he'll run well and be right in the finish, so hopefully we'll have a good weekend," he said.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.