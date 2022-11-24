Police officer hit during pursuit at Cessnock, man charged

A man allegedly involved in a pursuit in the Hunter, during which he crashed into a police vehicle and an officer, remains behind bars.
Police tried to stop the Mitsubishi Mirage on Cessnock Road at Cessnock just before 1am on Thursday before a pursuit took place along Duffie Drive and Aberdare Road.
The driver - a 33-year-old man - lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Quarrybylong Street and it hit a police vehicle and a male constable, who suffered a minor leg injury.
The chase was terminated and the driver fled on foot, but was soon tracked to a backyard in O'Brien Street where he was hiding.
He was charged with being involved in a police pursuit, driving while disqualified, driving recklessly/furiously and negligent driving.
He was refused bail and will face Cessnock Local Court on December 7.
