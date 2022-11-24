Property Council calls for Hunter 'city deal' with Albanese government

The Property Council of Australia says the next NSW government should "champion" a so-called city partnership between the Hunter and the federal government.
The industry group will launch its NSW election platform on Friday, including a campaign for a new Hunter infrastructure fund to "unlock" housing supply.
It says "disjointed" planning across the three levels of government is "preventing maximum capacity" in the Western Sydney, Hunter and Illawarra economies.
The Albanese government has committed to continuing the former government's "city deal" economic accelerator program but will rename the agreements city partnerships. Western Sydney is the only NSW area among nine nationally to have a city deal.
A Hunter infrastructure fund is one of the Property Council's election wishes for the region.
The group wants the next government to "build capacity and diversity" at Newcastle's airport and port, including implementing the Williamtown Special Activation Precinct.
The recommendations include freight rail and passenger transport improvements with high-frequency links to key centres across the region.
Property Council Hunter director Anita Hugo called for commitments to extend light rail to Broadmeadow and University of Newcastle and fast rail to Sydney with wifi-enabled carriages.
The council also wants the next government to accelerate plans for the Hunter Park precinct at Broadmeadow.
"What the Property Council has put on the table today is not just an aspirational plan for the future of our region but a plan to deliver it," Ms Hugo said.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
