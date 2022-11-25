Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Gregson Park honoured in new Hamilton mural

November 25 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ali Sobel-Read's new tile mural on Cleary Street, Hamilton, on the Kent Hotel site.

Ceramic artist Ali Sobel-Read has brought a green oasis to Cleary Street, Hamilton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.