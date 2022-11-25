Wangat Lodge near Chichester Dam on the outskirts of Dungog is presenting Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream on December 9 and 10.
The performance will be staged across three unique outdoor locations, including the lodge's expansive timber deck, with the audience guided by the characters through the woods and back again. The backdrop is amongst the beautiful forest of Chichester River Valley, at the vintage lodge.
The shows are Friday, December 9, at 6pm; and Saturday, December 10, at 1pm and 6pm. Book through Trybooking "Shakespearience." Accommodation at the lodge is also available.
Hippy Java Cafe, 18 Main Road, Boolaroo, part of the changing landscape of Boolaroo, is hosting a Tales by Candlelight evening of short stories, poems and prose on Saturday, December 3, at 6.30pm. The sold-out event is $25 per person, which includes house-made punch and canapes.
Brett Piva's Onwards Gallery is hosting a "5 Years & Onwards" exhibition on Saturday, November 26, beginning from noon to 5pm and 6 to 9pm. More than 30 past exhibitors will be showing work, including Michael Bell, Patrick Mavety, Marguerite Tierney, Liss Finney, Peter Lankas, Eddy Lou, Melisah May and more.
There will be live music by Sunbirds, Hayden Moon and NTL Landmarks.
In the exhibit Everything was Beautiful, and Nothing Hurt created especially for the cells of The Lock-Up, Alex Seton presents a series of glass installations that contemplate memory, forgetting, and loss with the passing of time.
The series of seven chandeliers is tribute to those made by Newcastle's discontinued Leonora Glassworks. Each piece riffs upon chandeliers that were ubiquitous in the entranceways of clubs and RSLs of post-World War II Australia.
The works were created in residence at Canberra Glassworks, with the assistance of Newcastle Museum and The University of Newcastle and supported by Create NSW.
The show opens on Saturday, December 3
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
