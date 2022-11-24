Newcastle Herald
Michael Formosa flyer ready for Breeders Challenge Regional series heat at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 25 2022 - 8:00am
Michael Formosa. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Driver Michael Formosa reckons Warrawee Flyer is well placed in the fillies heat of the NSW Breeders Challenge 3YO Regional Series at Newcastle on Friday night.

