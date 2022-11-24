Michael Formosa flyer ready for Breeders Challenge Regional series heat at Newcastle

Driver Michael Formosa reckons Warrawee Flyer is well placed in the fillies heat of the NSW Breeders Challenge 3YO Regional Series at Newcastle on Friday night.
Formosa also trains Warrawee Flyer, which has gate one, while he drives One For The Rodi from barrier seven for trainer Andrew Stapleford in the colts and geldings heat.
Warrawee Flyer was seventh in the group 1 Blue final of the Breeders Challenge on November 12 at Menangle before winning in open company at Newcastle on Monday.
"She went all right," Formosa said of the Blue decider. "She got checked on the corner and probably should have finished a lot closer, but I wasn't expecting much out of that race. But she went well and backed it up with a win. I don't know if she'll have enough speed to hold the lead, but we should be in a good spot from there."
One For The Rodi faced a tougher task.
"There's a couple of nice horses in that one," he said. "He'll be a good chance if he gets the right run, but he's going to need a bit of luck from the draw."
Formosa also has a winning chance in the last with Rockindownunder, which will have to overcome a poor draw in seven.
"She's drawn seven her last five starts, it's unbelievable," he said.
"So she's been having no luck with draws and she got checked on Monday, but she ran well to come second.
"It's not a hard race but it's a shorter distance and she's probably better over 2000, but she should be right in that race."
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.