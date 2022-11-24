Newcastle Herald
John Miles duo in box seat for victories at The Gardens

By Craig Kerry
November 25 2022 - 7:00am
Branxton trainer John Miles is eyeing a double with promising pair Sister Sticker and Blue Jean, which have box one draws and top form heading into The Gardens meeting on Friday.

