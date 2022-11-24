John Miles duo in box seat for victories at The Gardens

Branxton trainer John Miles is eyeing a double with promising pair Sister Sticker and Blue Jean, which have box one draws and top form heading into The Gardens meeting on Friday.
Sister Sticker will chase back-to-back wins over The Gardens 515m in race six after a victory in a best-on-night 29.47 seconds last Saturday. Although not the most reliable starter, Sister Sticker has racked up seven wins and six placings in 15 starts.
"It's one of the reasons she's moved up to the 500s," Miles said. "It's a long enough straight that if you are going to be going somewhere, you'll be close."
Blue Jean races in the 12th event, a 400m 5th grade, after two wins and two placings at her past five starts - all at The Gardens.
"She's got a nice bit of speed, so she can get out of trouble," he said.
"And I'll just keep her down in the 400s for a while. You don't want to give them 500 if they are too young and inexperienced because you are getting all the other dogs that are dropping back down."
"It's weird how we are getting treated with who you are racing against. You can have top grade dogs dropping back and racing against genuine fourth grade dogs. So once you get to fourth grade, you're buggered, because that's open grade. You can be against first grade, anything. It's just ridiculous."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
