Newcastle Jets bracing for true trials during World Cup break

Jets defender Jordan Elsey has no doubt trials during the World Cup break will be "full on" as Newcastle look to make a statement after an indifferent start to their A-League campaign.
The Jets take on Melbourne City on Saturday from 5.45pm, after the club's women's side play Western Sydney Wanderers (3pm) in a competition game, at Scully Park in Tamworth.
It will be the first hit-out for Newcastle's men since the month-long World Cup break started, following five rounds of the league.
After two wins to start the season, then three losses, Newcastle need to make the most of the period to get their campaign back on track and Elsey expected the friendlies to reflect that.
"It's full on, it's definitely serious," Elsey said.
"Because we're playing A-League opponents, so we might play them a few weeks into the season, so there's obviously a statement to be made and steps to be made as a team.
"And it's also just about getting k's in the legs. We want to be working hard during this break to make sure we come back from it flying fit.
"It's different obviously and something I've never had," he said of the early-season hiatus.
"But it's not too bad to be honest. It gives us more time to work on things and also to come closer as a group ... I wouldn't really want to sit at home for four weeks. I'd want to train, and we're definitely training hard."
Saturday's trial also gives Newcastle a chance to somewhat atone for their most recent loss, a 2-1 defeat to the ladder leaders two weeks ago.
"I think in the A-League game we showed we can compete with them," Elsey said.
"There were two errors for their goals and we could have won that game in the last five minutes, so I'm definitely confident we can compete with them and this trial game on Saturday, I'm just looking forward to getting out on the pitch.
"We don't want to spend four weeks just training, you want to be playing games, so it's exciting and obviously it gives a chance for some of the other boys to get some game time."
It's also a chance for Elsey, a mainstay of the Jets defence last season, to make up for lost time after he missed two games following his red card for a high foot against Perth in the season opener.
"I definitely feel fit," he said. "It wasn't the best start with the red card but it is what it is and these trips are just good to get away and there's obviously spots available for people to put their hand up.
"Everyone is training extremely hard and everyone is getting along extremely well, and we're pushing each other for that main goal, which is to beat the Central Coast Mariners on the 11th of December.
"We got here yesterday and the focus is just to obviously train hard and go over a few little details that may be missing in our game, just to make us get better. Also spending 24 hours a day together as a team builds camaraderie and brotherhood, so it's good to get away with the boys."
It's always difficult settling in to a new state and a whole new type of environment but the transition has been very smooth.
last year I was happy with my performances but I know there's more in there, there's more I can give, so I'm looking forward to a successful season
They are a great bunch of boys, we have a very talented squad and we have a great coach staff.
Mark and I get along really well and to honest, they can put anyone next to me and anyone next to Natta, we all get along. There's no big egos in the team. We all get along, we all understand each other and get along really well off the pitch and even better on it
It's just about turning that into positive results in the next few games and this is a good chance to test that, in the break.
I don't want to give you any promises but I definitely know where we stand, and I've been around the A-League now for a long time, so I know what a successful team looks like and feels like, and I definitely have that feeling here.
We have quality all over the pitch, we have young players and experience mixed in, we get along like a house on fire.
all looking good.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
