Morgan Cibilic in the mix for frantic finish to Challenger Series in Hawaii

Merewether's Morgan Cibilic needs a top-two finish at the season-ending Haleiwa Challenger, which could start Sunday (AEDT), to guarantee his return to the Championship Tour.
Cibilic is 11th, just five points outside the top 10 qualification line, on the second-tier Challenger Series. He needs to progress past two heats to make the quarter-finals and improve his points tally. Beyond that, his result and those of many others will decide the remaining seven places on offer for the 2023 CT. He begins in the round of 64 against countryman Liam O'Brien, Brazilian Matheus Navarro and a round of 80 qualifier.
Newcastle-based South African Sarah Baum (12th) needs to win the women's event and have other results go her way to make the top five and qualify. Baum starts in the round of 32 against Molly Picklum and two qualifiers from the first round.
Picklum, fellow Central Coast surfer Macy Callaghan and American Caitlin Simmers are at the top of the standings and guaranteed a place on next year's CT, leaving just two spots remaining.
Merewether's Ryan Callinan is also competing at Haleiwa but his return to the CT is already secure.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.