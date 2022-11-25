Morgan Cibilic in the mix for frantic finish to Challenger Series in Hawaii

Cibilic is 11th, just five points outside the top 10 qualification line, on the second-tier Challenger Series. He needs to progress past two heats to make the quarter-finals and improve his points tally. Beyond that, his result and those of many others will decide the remaining seven places on offer for the 2023 CT. He begins in the round of 64 against countryman Liam O'Brien, Brazilian Matheus Navarro and a round of 80 qualifier.

