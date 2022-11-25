Socceroos result no shock: David Lowe

Certainly Australia started well, poked the bear and got swamped. Let's be honest, it was great to see Craig Goodwin score for Australia. But if you check the replays the French were still feeling their way into the game when the left fullback injured his knee as Matt Leckie cleverly cut back inside, and their much-vaunted right-back Pavard made a horrendous decision to leave good position on Goodwin to cover a runner who was never going to get the ball going through the inside left channel.