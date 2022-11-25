Newcastle Herald
Analysis

Socceroos result no shock: David Lowe

By David Lowe
November 26 2022 - 6:00am
Craig Goodwin, pictured in action for the Socceroos in 2019, scored a good goal against France on Wednesday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Well, what did you expect? No, not that my five-leg multi flamed out in game No.1, but the equally predictable comfortable loss of the Socceroos to France in the first group game at the World Cup.

