Socceroos result no shock: David Lowe

Well, what did you expect? No, not that my five-leg multi flamed out in game No.1, but the equally predictable comfortable loss of the Socceroos to France in the first group game at the World Cup.
I have watched and read much analysis of how the team could have been braver, and taken more chances to push higher and stayed in the game for longer, played beyond the French and turned them around, made substitutions earlier and so on.
Do we think the French wouldn't have adjusted to that, and perhaps been punished more severely?
Let's be honest, the French team has been valued by independent analysts to be worth 20 times the Aussies, so that gives you a clue from the start, surely.
For the non-football fanatic, that's a bit like asking the South Newcastle Lions to beat the Penrith Panthers, and I'm probably being a bit unkind to Souths Newcastle.
Before that, let's consider that result does not put the Socceroos out of the tournament, whereas chasing a lost cause and losing 6, 7, 8 -1 might have done.
Now a single-goal victory and a draw gives you a chance, and we will get to that soon.
Certainly Australia started well, poked the bear and got swamped. Let's be honest, it was great to see Craig Goodwin score for Australia. But if you check the replays the French were still feeling their way into the game when the left fullback injured his knee as Matt Leckie cleverly cut back inside, and their much-vaunted right-back Pavard made a horrendous decision to leave good position on Goodwin to cover a runner who was never going to get the ball going through the inside left channel.
Even the highly rated can make a poor decision apparently. Even the fabulous Mbappe missed a sitter and was careless with some casual back-heels, but he may have made up in other areas.
The sheer speed of Mbappe and Dembele was frightening, and almost uncontainable.
Compare the minimal amount of defending they were asked to do compared to the Aussie wingers, and you understand the difference in overall capability, and it's bloody hard to be defending in one instant and making runs in behind fullbacks in the next.
In that regard, suspicions that the central defensive pairing of Harry Souter and Kye Rowles were underdone and inexperienced was an area of concern before the game, and the decision seemed to be pre-ordained that they would stay central and deal with crosses while others tried to provide cover in wide areas.
Despite some good reviews post match, and the undoubted aerial prowess of Giroud and Mbappe, they did neither in my eyes.
Perhaps a glance back at previous Aussie teams provide reason for that, with the towering Mile Jedinak a steely shield in front of the back four. There is no question Aaron Mooy is a better passer and more expansive player than Jedinak, but hardly as imposing a defensive figure as the former skipper. Stay at home central defenders.
Are the Socceroos good enough to claw their way back into the equation of group qualification? I have my doubts, and I'm not so sure that Tunisia are going to be any easier to beat than Denmark by the way. But we live in hope.
A minus-three goal difference is not insurmountable but in my heart of hearts I don't think our team is quite as strong as in previous campaigns.
If I can offer a glimmer of positivity, we are in the same position as Argentina and Germany. They may have a bit more in the artillery and improvement departments but all have a lot to think about.
