UNIVERSITY captain Josh Bennett describes the arrival of James Rushford for the remainder of this season as a "big in".
The Sea Dragons fell 42 runs short last round and slipped to equal sixth on the Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA) ladder rather than potentially jumping to outright fifth.
Bennett hopes former NDCA representative Rushford can help bolster Uni's batting order alongside the likes of Andrew Harriott, Varun Sharma and Simon Norvill.
"He [Rushford] is a big in and we definitely need it," Bennett told the Newcastle Herald.
"Obviously we fell a few short last round and I think it highlighted that we need to strengthen our batting.
"I haven't played with him much before, but even just at training yesterday [on Thursday] you could see he's a pretty experienced cricketer and he can hold a stick better than a few others."
MORE IN SPORT:
University host Waratah-Mayfield at Bernie Curran Oval in the upcoming two-day encounter, which starts on Saturday.
Second-placed Wallsend await in the match before Christmas.
"It's probably a bit early to be saying this, but if we want to be playing finals at the end of the season it feels like a must-win game for us," Bennett said.
"Wallsend are next and they're going to be pushing for the top four as well.
"That hurt last week [missing out against Charlestown]."
The Sea Dragons score Rushford and welcome back both Bennett and Norvill from the NSW Country Championships, however, Harriott remains unavailable and wicketkeeper Harry Scowen (COVID) is a late withdrawal.
Josh McTaggart returns for Waratah-Mayfield fresh from a strong showing at last weekend's representative carnival, taking seven wickets and helping Newcastle qualify for next month's final.
"Across all aspects he's just great - team player, top bowler and quick learner," Bennett said about his upcoming opponent and Newcastle teammate.
Elsewhere in round seven, Wallsend's Pat Magann has been ruled out with a side strain after collecting consecutive five-wicket hauls for Newcastle but Jacob Page, Ethan Jekot and Joe Clarke rejoin the XI to face visitors City in a top-four clash.
Logan Weston (groin) is expected to line-up in Stockton's battle with Belmont at Lynn Oval while the visitors are likely minus NSW Country under-19 batsman Joey Gillard.
Opening bowler Brad Aldous bolsters Wests, who tackle Hamwicks at Passmore Oval.
Charlestown have the services of skipper Daniel Arms and leg-spinner Daniel Chillingworth but not batsman Jed Dickson when they travel to Townson Oval to meet Merewether.
Cardiff-Boolaroo leader Jay Sneddon (broken hand) is hopeful of getting on the field for day two away against Toronto, part of replacements for Bradman Cup duo Lachlan Williams and Tom Cover.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.