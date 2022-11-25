Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

NSW Blues rookie Toby Gray 'hungry for more' and thankful for support from Test spinner Nathan Lyon

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
November 25 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belmont's Toby Gray receives his "Baggy Blue" cap from Test spinner Nathan Lyon this week. Picture Getty Images

NEWCASTLE'S Toby Gray returns to Sydney grade cricket on Saturday as a Sheffield Shield player "hungry for more" and appreciative of support from Test spinner Nathan Lyon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.