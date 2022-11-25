Ash Wilson knows the importance of taking the A-League to country areas after growing up in a regional city herself.
The Jets have travelled to Tamworth en masse this week for what is likely to be the club's only double-header of the season.
Newcastle host Western Sydney in round two of the A-League Women at Scully Park on Saturday then their male counterparts take on Melbourne City in a friendly match.
The Jets women's team are otherwise scheduled to play all of their other home games at No.2 Sportsground in Newcastle West this campaign while the men play out of McDonald Jones Stadium.
Lismore-raised Wilson, the Jets women's coach, said her players were keen to atone for a 2-1 loss to Brisbane in Queensland in round one after both Roar goals came through Newcastle mistakes.
"They're definitely hungry to redeem themselves from last week and they're in good spirits about it," Wilson said.
Attacking players Adriana Konjarski (ankle) and Ash Brodigan (foot) book took injuries out of the Roar clash. Konjarski has been ruled out this weekend while Brodigan was being given every opportunity to return to training ahead of the game.
Centre-back Taren King was not included in the first-round squad as she returned from a knee injury but is up for selection this week.
Newcastle drew 2-2 with Wanderers in a trial game on November 5. Western Sydney had the bye last weekend.
"The trial games are obviously important leading into a season to be able to have those match minutes against quality opposition, but they had some of their Americans starting on the bench so I'm expecting to see more of those players," Wilson said.
"They're a well-organised team that want to play forward and they've got threats in different areas. They've got Clare Hunt, who is a pretty experienced centre-back. I'm expecting to possibly see their American goalkeeper.
"They've got [midfielder] Tess Boade from North Carolina Courage, so you've got experienced players coming into that team."
The Jets women were finalising match preparations with an open training session in Tamworth on Friday afternoon.
"Tamworth is part of the regional area that falls under Northern NSW and the Jets are the flagship team in that area, so it's important to give back to those communities," Wilson said.
"You have the duty to the game to ensure that all of the young people potentially aspiring to be footballers or just love the game have the opportunity to connect with the athletes that represent them."
The women's game kicks off at 3pm.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.