MAISY Gibson will take a chance to reflect and regroup ahead of Tasmania's upcoming WNCL title defence after the Hobart Hurricanes were knocked out of WBBL finals.
The Hunter product is embracing a rare week off in summer before regrouping with the Tigers' 50-over squad, who are poised to welcome new coach Jude Coleman.
Hobart, reaching WBBL play-offs for the first time since 2016-17, went down to Brisbane Heat by 44 runs in Wednesday night's T20 eliminator at Adelaide's Karen Rolton Oval.
"She [Coleman] starts when we start back so I guess now, coming off a disappointing end to Big Bash, our core group stays together for the Tigers and it's like having a fresh set of eyes which is pretty exciting to think about," Gibson said.
"Obviously we worked out what worked for us last season [WNCL] and hopefully we can learn off her as well."
Tasmania have 10 WNCL matches remaining, a series of five double headers between December 18 and February 16. More than half are scheduled for Blundstone Arena.
The Tigers split their opening results against Victoria in St Kilda last month.
Leg-spinner Gibson, born and bred in Singleton, claimed 12 wickets during her latest WBBL campaign featuring a career-best haul of 4-24.
Adelaide beat the Heat at home on Thursday night to qualify for Saturday's final against hosts the Sixers at North Sydney Oval.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
