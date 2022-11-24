Newcastle Herald
Lauren Parker claims third straight world paratriathlon crown in Abu Dhabi

By Aap
Updated November 25 2022 - 12:04pm, first published 10:30am
Newcastle's Lauren Parker. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Newcastle's Lauren Parker has turned the tables on great American rival Kendall Gretsch to win her third wheelchair paratriathlon world title in Abu Dhabi.

