James McDonald's lone ride one to watch on Legends Day program at Newcastle

The Newcastle Jockey Club will honour John Wade, Robert Thompson, Alan Scorse, Paul Perry, Kris Lees and Gary Harley on their Legends Day program on Sunday.
James McDonald has one ride at the meeting, on unraced I Am Invincible filly Blanc De Blanc, in the opening event, the Paul Perry 2YO Maiden Handicap (900m).
Michael Freedman-trained Blanc De Blanc's only trial was on the Kensington track on November 8 where she had three rivals, and she careered away to win by 3.2 lengths. She has drawn nicely and was a $1.60 chance in early markets.
Former Newcastle trainer Ben Smith has recently returned to the training ranks at Kembla, and he saddles up Oblique in the provincial maiden plate (1300m). Oblique will be starting for the first time for Smith, has barrier one and Mitchell Bell rides. The gelding is a $2.40 favourite in early markets.
Three-year-old Tragara is set to break through in the Alan Scorse Memorial Maiden Handicap (1300m). Tragara attempted an all-the-way win at Canterbury last start on November 11 when beaten just over a length. Her previous three starts were placings, all at Newcastle. She has a soft draw and the speed to use it.
John O'Shea import Sound Of Cannons is well placed in the Gary Harley Benchmark 64 Handicap (2340m). The gelding stood flat footed at the start when outclassed in The Beauford at Newcastle on The Hunter day, but he was placed at his two previous starts in town.
At Rosehill on November 5 on a Good 3, Sound Of Cannons went down by a neck. Regan Bayliss will make the trip to ride the five-year-old.
Bjorn Baker's filly Flying Shelly is on debut in the Kris Lees 3YO and Up Maiden Handicap (900m) and she is an interesting runner. The three-year-old has won her past three trials by good margins.
The meeting winds up with the Robert Thompson Benchmark 64 Handicap (1200m) and Lees' mare Sequana has a good chance. She wasn't far away when coming from last to finish third after being held up at her most recent start. Bayliss rides from a soft draw.
