Kris Lees believes Luncies well placed for overdue victory in Zipping Classic

Kris Lees believes a soft gate could be the key for Luncies breaking an 18-month drought if he maintains his recent form in the Zipping Classic (2400m) at Caulfield on Saturday.
The Great Britain stayer has raked in about $400,000 for connections since winning at his second start in Australia, at Hawkesbury in May 2021, despite not recording another victory.
The six-year-old, carrying the colours of retired cult sprinter Chautauqua, has placed six times since that win and consistently raced at the top level for his Newcastle trainer.
Luncies can almost double his career earnings with a breakthrough in the group 2 $750,000 Zipping Classic, where he is set to start from gate three with Blake Shinn aboard.
He was battling for favouritism in the Bet365 market on Friday at $4.40 after finishing second to the impressive Soulcombe last start in the group 3 Queen's Cup (2600m) on November 5 at Flemington.
That followed a luckless ninth in the Geelong Cup (2400m) after being caught wide throughout from an outside gate.
Lees was pleased to see Luncies draw well for the nine-horse race.
"He's 18 months out of the winners' stall, but that said, he's earned a lot of prizemoney in that time, but we'd love to get a win for him," Lees said.
"I think importantly he's come up with a soft gate.
"He comes out of barrier three, and he's had a reasonably tough run at his last two, so he gets a nice gate and gets his chance.
"He's got to maintain his form from his last few runs, he probably gets a more economical run and he's got to get around Caulfield.
"He's had a track gallop there but a first race start there can always have its own variables, but all in all, I'm pretty happy if he can maintain his form. That puts him in the race I suggest.
"The race traditionally was the week after the spring carnival, at Sandown, but they put it back a few weeks and it could be beneficial for us. It gives us a nice three-week gap, which he appears to be appreciating, and it looks a nice race for him."
Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons made the trip south to partner Luncies in trackwork on Tuesday and Lees said "he pleased in the work and he came through the gallop well".
Gibbons also rode unbeaten mare Norwegian Bliss for Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle ahead of her run in the group 3 Kevin Heffernan Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield.
At Rosehill, Lees has Loch Eagle in the Festival Stakes (1500m), Enchanted Heart in the Starlight Stakes (1100m) and Per Inaway in a benchmark 78 (1100m).
"She seems in good order and that she'll react well fresh," Lees said of Enchanted Heart, which is in foal and racing for the first time since second in the Chautauqua Stakes at Moonee Valley on September 3.
"She probably likes softer ground and 1100 is probably short of her best but she's capable on her day.
"Loch Eagles is in a strong, open race but he's one of a number of chances."
Per Inaway is first-up and has gate 12.
"She'll be ridden back off the speed to hit the line and she's coming up well," Lees said.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
