Grace Panella stepping up for busy night at Menangle

Grace Panella is looking to last-start winner Johnson Step to lead the way on her biggest Menangle book so far on Saturday night.
Panella has four drives on the city program, three of which are for boss, Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey.
She took Johnson Step to victory last Friday night at Newcastle and they combine again in the second race, where they have gate three.
Panella also has Chevrons Bypass from four in the fourth and Portalegre from nine in race seven, both for Harmey. Her other drive is on Little Demon for Greg Lewis in the opener.
"I've only ever had the one drive at a Saturday Menangle meeting, so to get four is pretty cool," Panella said.
"All of Clayton's, they are all working here really good and racing really well so I think they are in with half a chance.
"Johnson Step, we can use his early speed to his advantage to get a nice spot.
"He's pretty versatile. You can drive him with a sit or lead on him and win, so we'll just see where we end up in the run, but I think he's my best hope of the night.
"Chevrons Bypass is pretty versatile as well. I've only driven her a handful of times. Usually Blake [Hughes] drives her but she's got a whole lot of speed and ability, but whether she turns up on the night, we'll find out.
"Portalegre, he's got a heap of ability and coming into division two races, that's going to happen a lot, drawing the carpark.
"It doesn't help but I've driven him only a few times and he feels like a superstar, so hopefully they put a bit of speed on early and we'll be right in it."
"Little Demon, I've driven it only once and unfortunately got parked out over 2300m, pulling its absolute head off, so hopefully we can slot in this week.
"Hhe's got a really nice turn of foot so he should be right in it hopefully."
At Ballarat on the night, former Morisset reinsman Jack Callaghan will drive Spirit Of St Louis (Belinda McCarthy) and Pitch Perfect (Roy Roots jnr) in first round qualifying heats of the Inter Dominion Pacing Series.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
