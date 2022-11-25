Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Grace Panella stepping up for busy night at Menangle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 26 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Panella. Picture HRNSW

Grace Panella is looking to last-start winner Johnson Step to lead the way on her biggest Menangle book so far on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.