Veteran Zulu Warlord ready to fire at The Gardens for Joe McFadyen

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 26 2022 - 6:00am
Zulu Warlord. Picture GRNSW

Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen hopes "old marvel" Zulu Warlord can turn back the clock when he returns to The Gardens on Saturday night for the first time since his Black Top placing more than 13 months ago.

