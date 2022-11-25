Veteran Zulu Warlord ready to fire at The Gardens for Joe McFadyen

Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen hopes "old marvel" Zulu Warlord can turn back the clock when he returns to The Gardens on Saturday night for the first time since his Black Top placing more than 13 months ago.
McFadyen has trained Zulu Warlord since February this year and he has scored eight wins across various tracks. He heads to The Gardens for race three, a masters event over 400m, where he has box five. A renowned fast starter, Zulu Warlord is the likely leader but could come under pressure late.
"He's an absolute pleasure to train," McFadyen said.
"He's an old dog and he's had a few injuries, and he did have a couple of months off, but he's come back.
"He's not the dog he was but he's got a heart the size of himself. His preparation is always limited because we can only work him so hard, but he's an old marvel."
McFadyen also has Ultimate Coat racing at Wentworth Park on the night. A last-start winner at the track, Ultimate Coat has a tricky draw in five for race four (520m).
"We finally got the monkey off the back last week," he said. "That was his first Saturday night win at Wenty, but he's got a tough draw this week because he needs two strides to get going so he needs that door to stay open for 40m, but it's a very even field tomorrow so we're just living in hope."
McFayden won the last at The Gardens on Friday with Springview Angus.
"It was pretty pleasing," he said. "He deserved to win one, he's had a few little niggling injuries that have been hard to get on top of, but it seems like he's heading in the right direction."
On Friday at The Gardens, visiting trainers Allan Woods and Andrew Katalinic finished with winning doubles.
Katalinic won with maiden Miss Shenzi and Ebony Mamba, which made it back-to-back victories at the track.
Woods claimed 1-2 win finals with Salem Sweetheart and Skinny Wit.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
