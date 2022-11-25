Why attending the World Cup is one of life's goals for many Aussies

All across the nation football fans have flown out to Qatar to watch Australia play at the World Cup.
With the tournament only happening every four years, and qualification being far from assured, for many fans who go to a World Cup, it's a once in a lifetime event.
A bucket list moment.
Something they've always dreamed of.
So what is it like to go to a World Cup and support the Socceroos?
In 2006, the Flanagan family from Newcastle did just that. Greg Flanagan and his then 80-year-old father Tommy headed to Germany to watch Australia play in their first World Cup since 1974.
Originally from England, the Flanagans have lived in Australia since the 1980s, and are loyal Australia supporters.
Greg and Tommy had been to numerous National Soccer League, A League, and Socceroos games here in Australia, but never a World Cup.
"I've been a football fan all my life, and going to a World Cup is something I'd always wanted to do. We went to the Uruguay play-off match in Sydney, and that was amazing. When we won that, and qualified for Germany, my mind was made up to go over," Greg said.
"This was the moment I'd been waiting years for - the chance to experience a World Cup with Dad."
In June 2006 Greg and Tommy flew from Sydney to Germany, for the adventure of a lifetime.
They had an all-inclusive package which included flights, accommodation, and tickets for all of Australia's group games.
On arrival in Germany, they met up with Greg's sister Anne Marie, who was living in Europe at the time.
Playing in their first World Cup for 32 years, on June 12 2006, the Socceroos, who had the likes of Tim Cahill, Mark Viduka, and Harry Kewell in their squad, took on Japan in Kaiserslautern.
Late goals from Cahill, and John Aloisi saw Australia come from behind to defeat the Japanese 3-1.
It was Australia's first ever victory at a World Cup finals, and Greg and his father were there to see it.
Following that famous win, Greg and Tommy, and the rest of the Socceroos fans hit the town.
"What a game! And what a night out! That was one of the greatest days (and nights) I've ever experienced. I met Socceroos fans from all over, that day. It was a carnival atmosphere, Dad ended up celebrating in the fountain in the main square," Greg said.
The next game against Brazil in Munich was a reality check for Australia.
They lost 2-0 to a nation who've won five FIFA Men's World Cups.
"Brazil were too good for us. I'm not sure anyone really expected us to get anything from that game. But with players like Brett Emerton, Kewell and Viduka in our team I was still confident that we could get the result we needed against Croatia," said Greg.
Croatia took and early lead in the final group game, in Stuttgart.
They lead 2-1 with just 11 minutes to go, but a crucial late goal from Harry Kewell secured Australia a 2-2 draw.
It was enough to give the Australians a place in the round of 16, against Italy.
"The Croatia game was tense, and really exciting. When we equalised at the end, the place erupted! To get out of a group with really strong teams like Japan, Croatia and Brazil was an unbelievable achievement. I was so proud of (manager) Guus Hiddink and the team," said Greg.
Following the group stage, it was time for Greg and Tommy to head home.
But they headed back having witnessed history.
The first appearance at a World Cup in 32 years for Australia.
And qualification to the knock-out stage.
The Australian team's own journey ended in heartbreak against Italy in Kaiserslautern.
With golden boy Harry Kewell missing the game due to injury, the Italians triumphed 1-0, thanks to a controversial penalty, scored by Francesco Totti, deep into injury time.
The debate about whether it was actually a foul by Lucas Neill, or a dive by Italy's Fabio Grosso, still rages to this day.
It was a truly devastating way to bow out of the competition.
The Italians had spent much of the game with only 10 men, following a controversial red card shown to centre back Marco Materazzi.
But despite the extra man, the Socceroos couldn't break down the disciplined Italian defence.
And with seconds remaining, Totti's decisive penalty flew past Mark Schwarzer, and ended the Socceroos' dream.
Happily for Australia and their fans, they've qualified for every World Cup since those ground breaking days in Germany, back in 2006.
To progress in this year's tournament, the Socceroos will have to win at least one of their remaining games against Tunisia and Denmark having been outclassed by France in their opening match.
Sadly, Tommy passed away in 2015, but Greg has great memories from their World Cup adventure with the Socceroos.
He's now planning on going to the 2026 World Cup with his children.
"Yeah, I'd definitely do it again. Germany was brilliant. The people were friendly, the weather was fantastic, and everything was well organised. I'd encourage any football fan to go and support their team at a World Cup. It's an amazing experience. Nothing compares to actually being there. It's not just the football and the passion, but the people you meet, the cities you see, and the nights out you have after a win," Greg said.
