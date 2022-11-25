World Cup-Olympic double firmly on agenda for Kookaburras defender Matt Dawson

Matthew Dawson remains focused on major hockey titles.
And with a World Cup and Olympics in back-to-back years, the Norths defender sees no reason why the Kookaburras can't climb to the top of both mountains.
The Aussie men's squad found themselves within striking distance of gold at each of those previous tournaments, collecting World Cup bronze in 2018 and a heartbreaking Olympic silver in 2021.
But despite having stood on top of the podium at the last two Commonwealth Games, including Birmingham just three months ago, Dawson and his national teammates want more.
"Our goal over last four years has been to win a major tournament and we haven't been able to do that yet. So with a World Cup and Olympic Games pretty close together it would be nice to do them both," Dawson told the Newcastle Herald.
The Kookaburras begin their preparations for January's World Cup with a five-Test series in Adelaide against hosts India while the Olympics take place in Paris in 2024.
Play gets underway on Saturday with Dawson and Newcastle's Ky Willott both listed for Australia fresh from last weekend's Hockey One success for NSW Pride.
Dawson welcomed the group coming together again and the rigours of international competition.
"We've been starved of it really," the 28-year-old said.
"We haven't been back together as a group since the Commonwealth Games with a few guys away in Europe and then Hockey One.
"It's a condensed period of time now, which will be fast and fierce, but we've got to relish that and being able to play against someone else rather than ourselves."
Dawson is midway through a return and final season for Dutch club Amsterdam and doesn't go back until after the World Cup.
"Our team is struggling a bit, which is disappointing, but experiencing different skill sets and different tactics and high-level games every weekend is exciting," he said.
"I'm hoping it prolongs my career a little bit, with training not as difficult and understanding my game more.
"Obviously it will be my final season after I get back from the World Cup because the next 12 or so months leading up to the Olympics are very busy for us."
Willott, who was named player of the Hockey One final following a goal-scoring brace, will use the upcoming India clashes to push for World Cup selection after narrowly missing the Commonwealth Games.
Tests also take place in Adelaide on Sunday and Wednesday before another double next weekend.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
