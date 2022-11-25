Newcastle Herald
UPDATE | Fair Work Commission talks reach 'in principle agreement' between Pacific National and rail union, ending industrial action

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated November 25 2022 - 4:39pm, first published 4:30pm
Rail, Tram and Bus Union members employed at Pacific National in Newcastle yesterday for a mass meeting before their union representatives and the company began talks under Deputy President Tony Saunders.

THE Rail, Tram and Bus Union says talks today with freight company Pacific National have reached an 'in principle agreement', with industrial action ending at 3pm on Friday.

