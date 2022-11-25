ARCHIE Goodwin stopped short of promising a Richarlison wonder goal but the Jets' teenage sensation is in the mood to deliver something special against Melbourne City at Scully Park, Tamworth, on Saturday night.
Richarlison went viral on Friday after a spectacular overhead strike in Brazil's 2-0 triumph over Serbia at the World Cup. The Tottenham Hotspur hired gun took a sublime first touch over his shoulder and then hit a volley that arrowed into the top corner.
"That goal was crazy," Goodwin said. "It is great to watch the best players in the world on the same stage."
Asked if a bicycle kick was in his repertoire, Goodwin said laughing: "I think I do. It just has to fall for me."
After missing the past three games with a minor back issue and then a quad strain, Goodwin is "itching" to get some game time in the first of three friendlies in eight days.
"The body is great and I have been doing well at training," Goodwin said. "I'm pretty happy with where I am at."
Goodwin, who turned 18 on November 7, has made one A-League appearance this campaign - he was in Kuwait with the Young Socceroos for the opening two rounds - but is full of confidence after a solid preseason.
"I am definitely a lot stronger," he said. "I have more range in my joints. With the high-intensity training that we do, it helps me recover quicker. I have been in the gym a lot and doing the right recovery ... all the little things that make you improve. Sticking to a routine that I have found that works and repeating it."
Goodwin has been working closely with Georgian striker Beka Mikeltadze, who was second in the golden boot last season with 13.
They are different types of No.9s. Mikeltdaze is more a target man. Goodwin likes to use his pace to get in behind defences and meet crosses.
"Having Beka around is a good thing for me," Goodwin said. "He pulls me aside after training and we work on little things in my game that I can improve. He is one of the best hold up strikers in the league and it is great to be able to learn from him."
The Jets went down 2-1 to City a fortnight ago in the final game before the A-League went into recess for the start of the World Cup.
City have attackers Matthew Leckie, Jamie Maclaren and Marco Tilio with the Socceroos and coach Pat Kisnorbo has accepted a position in France with Troyes.
"There will be a few young boys come in to the side to cover but City are still the benchmark," Goodwin said.
"We take a lot of confidence from our last outing against them. We should have gotten more out of it."
"There are no points up for grabs this time but we want to play our way. Play at a high tempo, create more entries into the final third and more shots on goal. Getting a result is important."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
