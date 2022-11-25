Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

A-League men, 2022: Brazilian's wonder goal at World Cup has Archie Goodwin in the mood to deliver for Newcastle Jets against Melbourne City

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
November 25 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teenage jets striker Archie Goodwin. Picture by Marina Neil

ARCHIE Goodwin stopped short of promising a Richarlison wonder goal but the Jets' teenage sensation is in the mood to deliver something special against Melbourne City at Scully Park, Tamworth, on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.